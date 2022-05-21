Bank Holiday Alert! Banks to remain closed for 3 days in remaining half of May 2022

File Photo

The fifth month of 2022, May is about to be over. We had told you that banks will remain closed for a total of 11 days in May 2022. In the remaining days of May itself, banks will be closed for a total of 3 days.

In the month of May, there are a total of four holidays under the Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act, while the remaining seven are weekend leaves. Bank customers can still use online banking services during bank holidays.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines clearly state that the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks in India will have to stay closed on the specified dates. RBI announced holidays for lenders under these categories - the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

READ | BREAKING: After Hyderabad, India’s second case of Omicron variant BA.4 detected in Tamil Nadu

Bank holidays differ for different states of India, however, there are some days when banks are shut across India - Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25), among others.

List of Bank holidays in the remaining days of May 2022

May 22, 2022: Sunday

May 28, 2022: Saturday

May 29, 2022: Sunday

We suggest that if you have any significant bank-related work, you should complete it keeping in mind these holidays.