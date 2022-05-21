Search icon
BREAKING: After Hyderabad, India’s second case of Omicron variant BA.4 detected in Tamil Nadu

The Omicron BA.4 subvariant sample was reportedly found in an African national who had arrived in India at the Hyderabad Airport.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 21, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

File Photo

After the first case of the new Omicron sub-variant, BA.4, in India was reported from Hyderabad on Thursday, now a second case has been discovered in Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine released a bulletin and said, "While the identification of the BA.4 Omicron Sub-variant is not a cause of any immediate panic, it is more a reminder to continue the focus on eligible persons getting completely vaccinated and the need to continue to follow Covid appropriate behaviour in crowded areas."

An India Today report has identified the infected person as a resident of Navalur in Chengalpattu district, located 30 kilometers from Chennai.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)

