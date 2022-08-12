Atal Pension Yojana: Income Tax payers barred from joining APY scheme? Know what Centre said

The Ministry of Finance has issued a notification stating that from October 1, any citizen who is or has been an income-tax payer, shall not be eligible to join Atal Pension Yojana (APY). In case a subscriber, who joined on or after October 1, 2022, is subsequently found to have been an income-tax payer on or before the date of application, the APY account shall be closed and the accumulated pension wealth till date would be given to the subscriber.

The finance ministry on Thursday said the move is to ensure better targeting of pension benefits to underserved sections of the population.

“An income-tax payer shall mean any individual who is liable to pay income-tax in accordance with Income Tax Act, 1961, as amended from time to time”, said the gazette notification.

Key features on Atal Pension Yojana:

Atal Pension Yojana, launched in 2015, aims at creating a universal social security system for citizens, especially the poor, the under-privileged and those working in the unorganized sector.

Atal Pension Yojana, administered by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), is currently open to all bank account holders in the age group of 18 to 40 years. At age 60, the subscribers would start receiving a minimum monthly pension that was guaranteed.

The monthly pension becomes available to the subscriber and spouse after age 60, in the event of the subscriber's passing. If both pass away, the subscriber's nominee would receive the pension corpus that had been accrued as of the subscriber's 60th birthday.

Additionally, in the event of the subscriber's untimely passing, the spouse may continue to make contributions to the account. The contribution may continue for the remaining time, or until the original subscriber turns 60, whichever comes first.

Based on suggestions made by the Fifteenth Finance Commission, the Indian government has chosen to limit the group of beneficiaries in order to better target the underprivileged.