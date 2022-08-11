Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

Atal Pension Yojana: Big changes for income taxpayers under new rule, know how it will impact you

According to the current rules, any citizen between the age of 18-40 who has a savings account with any bank or post office can apply for the scheme.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 11:09 AM IST

Atal Pension Yojana: Big changes for income taxpayers under new rule, know how it will impact you
File Photo

The Central government has introduced some changes to the Atal Pension Yojana, which was started in 2015, aiming to provide pension facilities to those working in the unorganised sector. Notably, the Ministry of Finance has now chosen not to allow income taxpayers to apply for the Atal Pension Yojana. The new order issued by the Finance Minister will come into effect from October 1, 2022.

As per the gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Finance on August 10, any Indian citizen who is or has been an income tax payer as per the Income Tax Act will not be qualified to join the Atal Pension Yojana from October 1, 2022. 

READ | Early signs of thyroid you shouldn't ignore

The new provision says that if someone joins the scheme on or after October 1 and is found to be an income taxpayer, their account will be closed immediately. The pension amount deposited till that time will be refunded as well. 

The Ministry's notification read, "In case a subscriber, who joined on or after 1st October 2022, is subsequently found to have been an income-tax payer on or before the date of application, the APY account shall be closed and the accumulated pension wealth till date would be given to the subscriber." 

READ | CEO posts crying selfie on LinkedIn after firing his employees, leaves internet divided

What are the rules to apply for Atal Pension Yojana? 

According to the current rules, any citizen between the age of 18-40 who has a savings account with any bank or post office can apply for the scheme. According to the new rules, applicable from October 1, 2022, income taxpayers won’t be able to participate and invest in the Atal Pension Yojana.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Delhi government asks schools to organise 'Prabhat Pheris' between August 11 to 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.