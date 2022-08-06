Early signs of thyroid you shouldn't ignore

Representative Image via Zee News

Many men and women, regardless of their age, suffer from thyroid problems. The reason for this varies from poor nutrition to stress, among others.

For the unversed, the thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland which is located at the base of the neck. It is an important part of the human body's metabolic functions. This is the reason why it is important to maintain our thyroid health as it's responsible for our entire well-being.

READ | AP EdCET Result 2022: APSCHE declares results at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, check direct link for scores, EdCET rank card



Including several superfoods, which are proven to boost thyroid function, in your regular diet also contributes to guaranteeing optimal thyroid health.

Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) takes place when a person has insufficient amounts of thyroid hormone. Whereas, hyperthyroidism (also called overactive thyroid) occurs when the body produces too much thyroid hormone and increases its metabolism.

Here are the early signs of thyroid which everyone should take note of

Gastrointestinal problems such as diarrhea (hyperthyroidism) and constipation (hypothyroidism)

Mood changes such as anger (hyperthyroidism) and depression (hypothyroidism).

Weight changes such as weight loss (hyperthyroidism) and weight gain (hypothyroidism)

Skin problems such as oily skin (hyperthyroidism) and dry skin (hypothyroidism)

READ | From Amla to Coconut: Five superfoods to consume for thyroid health

Sensitivity to temperature changes such as difficulty in hot weather, sweating, and hot flashes (hyperthyroidism) & difficulty in cold weather, cold feet, and hands (hypothyroidism)

Vision changes (hyperthyroidism) include watery eyes, redness or dryness, a problem with closing eyelids, and swelling eyes.

Hair loss, thinning (hyperthyroidism)

Memory problems (hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism)

Lumps or nodules in the neck may be a sign of thyroid cancer. Please see a doctor if you notice a lump.