Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

Early signs of thyroid you shouldn't ignore

Including several superfoods, which are proven to boost thyroid function, in your regular diet also contributes to guaranteeing optimal thyroid health

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 10:03 AM IST

Early signs of thyroid you shouldn't ignore
Representative Image via Zee News

Many men and women, regardless of their age, suffer from thyroid problems. The reason for this varies from poor nutrition to stress, among others. 

For the unversed, the thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland which is located at the base of the neck. It is an important part of the human body's metabolic functions. This is the reason why it is important to maintain our thyroid health as it's responsible for our entire well-being.

READ | AP EdCET Result 2022: APSCHE declares results at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, check direct link for scores, EdCET rank card
 
Including several superfoods, which are proven to boost thyroid function, in your regular diet also contributes to guaranteeing optimal thyroid health.

Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) takes place when a person has insufficient amounts of thyroid hormone. Whereas, hyperthyroidism (also called overactive thyroid) occurs when the body produces too much thyroid hormone and increases its metabolism. 

Here are the early signs of thyroid which everyone should take note of

Gastrointestinal problems such as diarrhea (hyperthyroidism) and constipation (hypothyroidism)

Mood changes such as anger (hyperthyroidism) and depression (hypothyroidism).

Weight changes such as weight loss (hyperthyroidism) and weight gain (hypothyroidism)

Skin problems such as oily skin (hyperthyroidism) and dry skin (hypothyroidism)

READ | From Amla to Coconut: Five superfoods to consume for thyroid health

Sensitivity to temperature changes such as difficulty in hot weather, sweating, and hot flashes (hyperthyroidism) & difficulty in cold weather, cold feet, and hands (hypothyroidism)

Vision changes (hyperthyroidism) include watery eyes, redness or dryness, a problem with closing eyelids, and swelling eyes.

Hair loss, thinning (hyperthyroidism) 

Memory problems (hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism) 

Lumps or nodules in the neck may be a sign of thyroid cancer. Please see a doctor if you notice a lump.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Sharath Kamal and Shreeja Akula through to the semi-final of mixed team Table Tennis event
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.