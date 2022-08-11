CEO posts crying selfie on LinkedIn after firing his employees, leaves internet divided

Braden Wallake/LinkedIN

Braden Wallake, the CEO of HyperSocial, is under fire for his announcement about the firing of his employees. Braden, in a lengthy LinkedIn post, opened up about firing a few of his employees. He also posted a crying selfie along with the announcement. As soon as his post went viral, it was tagged misleading by many users online.

In his post, Braden said that he fired his workers as he had decided to stop selling their main services and had started to focus on a new service. He called it the 'most vulnerable thing he would ever share'.

Braden wrote, "So, I just want people to see, that not every CEO out there is cold-hearted and doesn’t care when he/she have to lay people off."

He further added, "I know it isn’t professional to tell my employees that I love them. But from the bottom of my heart, I hope they know how much I do. Every single one. Every single story. Every single thing that makes them smile and every single thing that makes them cry. Their families. Their friends. Their hobbies."

The post received mixed reactions from users online. Many people expressed their anger at the crying selfie. One user wrote, "Why post the picture of you crying? Is this for you or for them?" while another said, "Man, I know you meant well. At the same time, the post and the copy would have done well without the picture."

In one of the comments, Braden also said that he would tag the employees he laid off and will help connect them with other job opportunities.