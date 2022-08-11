Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

CEO posts crying selfie on LinkedIn after firing his employees, leaves internet divided

In his post, Braden said that he fired his workers as he had decided to stop selling their main services and had started to focus on a new service.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 09:54 AM IST

CEO posts crying selfie on LinkedIn after firing his employees, leaves internet divided
Braden Wallake/LinkedIN

Braden Wallake, the CEO of HyperSocial, is under fire for his announcement about the firing of his employees. Braden, in a lengthy LinkedIn post, opened up about firing a few of his employees. He also posted a crying selfie along with the announcement. As soon as his post went viral, it was tagged misleading by many users online.

In his post, Braden said that he fired his workers as he had decided to stop selling their main services and had started to focus on a new service. He called it the 'most vulnerable thing he would ever share'. 

READ | After Venkaiah Naidu’s exit, Jagdeep Dhankhar set to take oath as 14th Vice President of India today

Braden wrote, "So, I just want people to see, that not every CEO out there is cold-hearted and doesn’t care when he/she have to lay people off." 

He further added, "I know it isn’t professional to tell my employees that I love them. But from the bottom of my heart, I hope they know how much I do. Every single one. Every single story. Every single thing that makes them smile and every single thing that makes them cry. Their families. Their friends. Their hobbies." 

READ | Nitish Kumar wanted to be Vice-President of India: Sushil Kumar Modi

The post received mixed reactions from users online. Many people expressed their anger at the crying selfie. One user wrote, "Why post the picture of you crying? Is this for you or for them?" while another said, "Man, I know you meant well. At the same time, the post and the copy would have done well without the picture."

In one of the comments, Braden also said that he would tag the employees he laid off and will help connect them with other job opportunities.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Delhi government asks schools to organise 'Prabhat Pheris' between August 11 to 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.