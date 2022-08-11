After Venkaiah Naidu’s exit, Jagdeep Dhankhar set to take oath as 14th Vice President of India today

NDA VP candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar (File photo)

A day after outgoing Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu bid his adieus to the nation and the Parliament, NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar is all set to take oath as the 14 Vice President of the country today, August 11.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar, who defeated opposition candidate Margaret Alva in the VP polls 2022, will be sworn in as the Vice President today by newly-appointed President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 11:45 am today.

Dhankhar was elected as the Vice President on August 6. He defeated the Opposition's Margaret Alva to emerge as a winner. Though the competition was expected to be a close call, Dhankhar defeated Alva with a massive margin during the vote count.

On August 7, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey jointly signed the 'Certification of the Election of Jagdeep Dhankar as the next Vice President of India', as per ANI reports.

The BJP-led NDA candidate won the election comfortably with 528 votes against Margaret Alva's 182. This means that Jagdeep Dhankhar secured at least 72 percent of the total vote share in the secret ballot counting, having the highest winning margin in the last six vice presidential elections held since 1997.

The returning officer of the vice presidential election said of the total 780 electors, 725 cast their ballots but 15 votes were found to be invalid. The turnout was 92.94 percent, he said, adding that a candidate needed 356 votes to get elected.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his farewell speech to VP Venkaiah Naidu during the Rajya Sabha session, praising his appreciation and promotion of his mother tongue, and also remembering his quick wit and one-liners in the Parliament.

During the emotional farewell speech, PM Modi said, “You (Naidu) have always said that you have retired from politics but not from public life.” The prime minister further added that his tenure and legacy will “guide the nation for years to come.”

(With ANI inputs)

