PM Narendra Modi to lead UN’s global truce committee? Know other proposed names

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo - ANI)

With tensions between several nations heightening over recent times, including Russia and Ukraine and Taiwan and China, many world leaders believe that it is imperative to have a committee that can help nations at war achieve a truce.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is planning to submit a written proposal to the UN to create a commission, made up of three world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to promote a world truce for a period of five years, as per ANI reports.

As quoted by MSN, Obrador said, “I will make the proposal in writing, I will present it to the UN. I have been saying it and I hope the media will help us to spread it. Because they do not speak when it is not convenient for them.”

During the press conference, the Mexican President not only proposed Narendra Modi’s name for the world truce committee of the UN but also several notable world leaders such as Pope Francis and the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.

The aim of the commission would be to present a proposal to stop the wars around the world and reach an agreement to seek a truce for at least five years, according to media reports.

While talking about his proposal for the committee, President Obrador said, “The three of them meet and soon present a proposal to stop the war everywhere, and reach an agreement to seek a truce of at least five years, so that governments around the world dedicate themselves to support their peoples, especially the people who are suffering the most from the war and its effects; that we have five years without tension, without violence, and with peace.”

Furthermore, he urged that all the governments around the world should join in support of the UN and not the bureaucratic mechanism in which proposals and initiatives are presented.

(With ANI inputs)

