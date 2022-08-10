Search icon
Zelenskyy to take the war to Russia? Ukraine President makes BOLD statement after Crimea blasts

The comments came hours after massive explosions in Crimea, a development which has raised concerns around escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 06:55 PM IST

Photo: Reuters

In a video address on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that “this Russian war against Ukraine and against all of free Europe began with Crimea and must end with Crimea – its liberation.”

The comments came hours after massive explosions in Crimea, a development which has raised concerns around escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Ukrainian Air Force said that the Crimea blasts had destroyed 9 warplanes of Russia. 

However, Russia denied the claims of warplane casualties, even rejecting reports of any attack on the air base in Crimea. While the Ukrainians did not take responsibility for the attack, Russia’s explanation was that the military equipment caught fire and exploded.

Smoke rises after explosions were heard near Novofedorivka in Crimea | Photo: Reuters

Moscow further downplayed the explosions, stating that beaches and hotels at the popular tourist destination had escaped impact in the blasts that killed one and injured 13 others.

(With inputs from agencies)

