Navneet Rana's '15-Sec' Remark To Help Madhavi Latha Against Owaisi? | Lok Sabha Election 2024 | BJP

Navneet Rana's '15-sec' remark to help Madhavi Latha against Owaisi? | Lok Sabha Election 2024 | BJP | AIMIM | Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi Vs Madhavi Latha: New exciting turns are coming in the politics of Hyderabad every day. Recently BJP leader Navneet Rana reached Hyderabad to support Madhavi Latha. There he gave a controversial statement based on the inflammatory statement of Asaduddin Owaisi's brother Akbaruddin Owaisi. On which AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi surrounded BJP along with PM Modi. Now it has to be seen whether this statement of Navneet Rana will prove helpful for BJP or not.

