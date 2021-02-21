Applying for a passport? Now submit documents digitally using DigiLocker

In good news for those who want to get their passports made with little to no fuss, applying for a passport has now become easier. The central government recently brought out a scheme that allows the citizens of the country to use the DigiLocker platform to submit the documents necessary to apply for a passport. It means that people will not have to carry original documents all the time.

The new scheme was launched by the Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, on Friday (February 19), making getting a passport much easier.

"With the launch of this new scheme, applicants applying for passport services can provide link to their specific documents uploaded in the DigiLocker," said the MEA.

Remarking on this paperless mode of passport application, the ministry added, "This would enable citizens to submit various documents required for Passport Services through DigiLocker in a paperless mode. They are not required to carry the original documents."

The ministry elaborated on how new technologies are going to be used to making the experience easier and faster for the citizens.

"In the upcoming Passport Seva Programme V2.0, the use of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning, Chat-Bot, Analytics, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), etc. will help ease the citizen experience and expeditious service delivery," said the union ministry.

Furthermore, Muraleedharan, in a statement, said, "We are working on the idea of a passport to be included as one of the documents in DigiLocker. Moving forward, I am confident that this will help the citizens to retrieve the passport whenever required."

What is DigiLocker?

DigiLocker, as the name suggests, is a digital locker or platform that allows for issuing and verifying documents and certificates digitally. It, therefore, eliminates the utility of physical copies.

It is to be noted that the MEA is planning for ePassport services to increase security and facilitate the process of immigration in foreign airports.