7th Pay Commission: DA hiked by 3% for government employees of this state (file photo)

7th Pay Commission, DA hike news: The West Bengal government has announced a hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state employees. The announcement has been made by the state finance (independent charge) minister Chandrima Bhattacharya who said DA will be hiked by 3% from March onwards for Bengal State government employees.

The minister also presented the state budget 2023-24 in the West Assembly on Wednesday. She also announced that the annual fund allocation for MLAs for local area development works Under Vidhayak Elaka Unnayan Praklp increased from Rs 60 lakhs to Rs 70 lakhs for the next financial year.

The DA hike comes months after the state government employees protested outside the West Bengal Assembly in Kolkata in November 2022. They demanded a hike in dearness allowance at par with the central government employees.

They also claimed that the state government has not paid them the revised dearness allowance after the seventh pay commission was implemented.

Meanwhile, central government employees are also expected to get a 4% DA hike before Holi 2023. If approved, their dearness allowance will be hiked from 38% to 42%. The decision in this regard is expected to be taken in the first week of March in the Union Cabinet meeting.

