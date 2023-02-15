Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

7th Pay Commission: DA hiked by 3% for government employees of this state

7th Pay Commission: The new 3% DA hike will be applicable from March onwards for state government employees.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 04:27 PM IST

7th Pay Commission: DA hiked by 3% for government employees of this state
7th Pay Commission: DA hiked by 3% for government employees of this state (file photo)

7th Pay Commission, DA hike news: The West Bengal government has announced a hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state employees. The announcement has been made by the state finance (independent charge) minister Chandrima Bhattacharya who said DA will be hiked by 3% from March onwards for Bengal State government employees.

The minister also presented the state budget 2023-24 in the West Assembly on Wednesday. She also announced that the annual fund allocation for MLAs for local area development works Under Vidhayak  Elaka Unnayan Praklp increased from Rs 60 lakhs to Rs 70 lakhs for the next financial year.

The DA hike comes months after the state government employees protested outside the West Bengal Assembly in Kolkata in November 2022. They demanded a hike in dearness allowance at par with the central government employees.

They also claimed that the state government has not paid them the revised dearness allowance after the seventh pay commission was implemented.

Meanwhile, central government employees are also expected to get a 4% DA hike before Holi 2023. If approved, their dearness allowance will be hiked from 38% to 42%. The decision in this regard is expected to be taken in the first week of March in the Union Cabinet meeting.

READ | 7th Pay Commission: After 4% DA hike, how much dearness allowance central govt employees will get? Check calculation

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nia Sharma stuns in sexy and bold outfits, drops hot photos on Instagram
From Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni to Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar: Celebrities who are pregnant and expecting in 2023
Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth
Beating Retreat held amid light rain as Republic Day celebrations come to end, see pictures
Happy Birthday Salman Khan: From college dropout to Bollywood star, a look at journey of controversy's favourite child
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Only a genius person can spot the hidden word in THIS pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.