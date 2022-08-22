7th Pay Commission: DA hike for central employees, announcement date, 18-month arrear, check latest updates

File Photo: Reuters

7th Pay Commission latest news: It is time for the second Dearness Allowance (DA) hike of the year and lakhs of central government employees are eagerly waiting for official announcements on the subject. As per latest reports, the central employees will likely be awarded a 4 percent hike this time, taking their overall DA figure to 38 percent.

This figure is expected based on the latest inflation data. The All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) remained above 129. The DA hike is decided on the bases of the AICPI data and the numbers make a 4 percent hike likelier against the earlier 3 percent received by central government employees for January 2022.

When will DA hike be announced?

The wait is ongoing for central employees and latest reports suggest that the announcement could be made after the next round of cabinet meetings. The official announcement could come around the end of next month when the festival of Navratri begins in late September. Central government employees could receive the benefits of the DA hike with their September payouts, it was reported.

Update on call for 18-month arrear

The long standing demand of central government employees for release of DA arrears for the 18-month period when it was frozen has not materialised into any gains yet. However, the call has been ongoing.

DA hikes were frozen between January 2020 and June 2021 amid the surge of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was clarified that there was no stance on giving arrears for the frozen DA.

However, the employees' side has been firm in their stance. National Council of JCM is of the view that arrears for the period of DA freeze should be considered, Secretary (Staff Side) Shiv Gopal Mishra had earlier said. The employees expect the government to come up with a negotiated settlement.

As per latest reports, the JCM Secretary (Staff Side) has cited a Supreme Court ruling in the latest official letter to the government. It has been pointed out that DA is a part of the salary and any delay in salaries should result in interest payable and that it is the right of employees. It has also been reported that the employees’ side is ready to discuss the mode of payment of the arrears with the government.

