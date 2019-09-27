14 lakh affordable houses sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana in Maharashtra

Around 14 lakh homes under the ambitious Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana has been sanctioned in the state till now. Of this, more than 4 lakh homes are under various stages of construction. Mumbai Metropolitan Region tops the list with a maximum number of homes. The state government has set a target of 19.4 lakh homes under the PMAY scheme till 2022.

Till the end of July this year, 900 projects comprising of 11.54 lakh units were sanctioned across the state. By the end of August and early September, the number jumped to 14 lakh. The new addition includes the 1.09 lakh homes that CIDCO is constructing in Sanpada which got a nod last month.

Of the 14 lakh homes which have been sanctioned, 5 lakh are in Mumbai Metropolitan Region which includes Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts. Under the Slum Rehabilitation Scheme, 2.25 lakh homes have been sanctioned under PMAY in Mumbai, and the other 1,600 homes are in Kandivali.

The remaining of the 5 lakh homes include the 1.09 lakh homes in Sanpada being built by City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco), and homes being built by Konkan Board of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) in areas like Shirdone, Kone among others.

Speaking to DNA, a senior official from the PMAY cell of which Mhada is the nodal agency, said, "More than 5,000 homes of the total sanctioned have already been constructed. With 14 lakh homes sanctioned, we are sure to reach the target of 19.4 lakh homes set by the government soon."

Under PMAY, a person who doesn't own a pucca house anywhere in the country is eligible for a house. An eligible candidate under PMAY gets a subsidy up to Rs 2.50 lakh. Many houses are being constructed by Pune Board and Nagpur Board under the scheme. Even smaller municipal councils like Washim and other in the state have come forward to construct homes under PMAY scheme.