World Hepatitis Day 2022: Some habits you must avoid to prevent from getting liver disease | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

Every year on July 28, the world marks "World Hepatitis Day" to raise awareness of this deadly liver infection. Hepatitis is typically a viral infection caused on by the hepatitis virus. This virus has five recognised varieties, which are categorised from A through E. This liver illness can be brought on by numerous unhealthy habits.

Because contaminated water is one of the risk factors for hepatitis infection, it is crucial to take precautions against this deadly disease, especially during the rainy season. By 2030, 4.5 million avoidable Hepatitis deaths could be prevented since of vaccinations and increased awareness. Changing or avoiding some habits can help prevent the hepatitis because there is currently no cure for it. Here are some habits you can avoid and prevent getting this liver disease.

Alochol Usage

Alcohol use decreases the liver's capacity to fight the hepatitis virus, acting like fuel in a fire. To avoid infection, it is advised to avoid alcohol.