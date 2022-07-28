Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

World Hepatitis Day 2022: Some habits you must avoid to prevent from getting liver disease

Here are some habits that can help you from developing this liver condition.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 04:23 PM IST

World Hepatitis Day 2022: Some habits you must avoid to prevent from getting liver disease
World Hepatitis Day 2022: Some habits you must avoid to prevent from getting liver disease | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

Every year on July 28, the world marks "World Hepatitis Day" to raise awareness of this deadly liver infection. Hepatitis is typically a viral infection caused on by the hepatitis virus. This virus has five recognised varieties, which are categorised from A through E. This liver illness can be brought on by numerous unhealthy habits.

Because contaminated water is one of the risk factors for hepatitis infection, it is crucial to take precautions against this deadly disease, especially during the rainy season. By 2030, 4.5 million avoidable Hepatitis deaths could be prevented since of vaccinations and increased awareness. Changing or avoiding some habits can help prevent the hepatitis because there is currently no cure for it. Here are some habits you can avoid and prevent getting this liver disease.

Alochol Usage

Alcohol use decreases the liver's capacity to fight the hepatitis virus, acting like fuel in a fire. To avoid infection, it is advised to avoid alcohol.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Election Commission allows 17-year-old youngsters to register in advance for voters’ list enrolment
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.