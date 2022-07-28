Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

World Hepatitis Day 2022: Know all about the disease, its types, symptoms, precautions & treatment

World Hepatitis Day is observed on July 28 to spread global awareness about the disease that is caused globally by five separate viruses

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 28, 2022, 09:09 AM IST

As World Hepatitis Day is observed today, it is important to understand this disease. Hepatitis is a disease that affects the health of our liver. It is of many kinds. Understanding the risks of causes of hepatitis can help us reduce our risk of catching these diseases.

Along with understanding the causes, we must also understand the various ways in which we can lower our risks of Hepatitis. In this article, we discuss various factors that cause hepatitis and also simple ways through which we can lower our chances of getting hepatitis.

1. Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A
1/4

Hepatitis A is spread by eating food or drinking water contaminated with infected faeces. Close contact with an infected individual along with the consumption of raw shellfish are common sources of infection as well. The virus causes 1.4 million cases a year across the world. 

Common symptoms include fatigue, fever, nausea, appetite loss, jaundice, diarrhoea, acholic faeces, and abdominal discomfort. Joint pain is also common as a symptom. 

Hepatitis A can be prevented through a vaccine that is administered below the age of 10, that gives protection for up to 20 years. 

2. Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B
2/4

Unlike hepatitis A, hepatitis B is spread through blood or body fluids. As a result, the infection is mostly spread at the time of contact with blood or through contact with the blood of an infected individual during childhood. Other common ways of spreading the infection are intravenous drug use and sexual intercourse. 

Symptoms depend on whether an individual is infected with acute or chronic infection of hepatitis B. Acute infections is often associated with the rapid onset of symptoms such as vomiting, yellowish skin, tiredness, dark urine, abdominal pain and eventually jaundice. 

3. Hepatitis C

Hepatitis C
3/4

Similar to hepatitis B, hepatitis C spreads through blood-to-blood contact. This is primarily seen in either blood transfusion in poorer countries and intravenous drug use in developed countries. Other rarer sources of transmission include organ transplants, sexual intercourse, tattooing, sharing of items such as razors, toothbrushes, and manicuring or pedicuring implements.

Fatigue, nausea and vomiting, fever, muscle or joint pains, abdominal pain, decreased appetite and weight loss, jaundice, dark urine, and clay-coloured stools are some of the symptoms seen.

4. How can we reduce the risks of Hepatitis?

How can we reduce the risks of Hepatitis?
4/4

There are various vaccines available for various kinds of hepatitis that can be taken.

  • Maintaining proper personal hygiene ensures you and your surroundings stay clean and clear from viruses that increase your risk of hepatitis.
  • It is integral to maintain separate personal belongings always. This reduces your risk of contracting various diseases besides hepatitis.
  • It is ideal to cook food in its entirety. Eating contaminated or raw meets can make you prone to getting hepatitis. 
  • Always consume clean water. Make sure to carry fresh and clean water if you will be travelling to a place that might not provide clean water. Do not consume water from water bodies.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: 16 cases of swine flu found in Nagpur amid surge in infections
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.