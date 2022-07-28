Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Here are some natural ways to keep your skin healthy this monsoon season

Here are some natural ways to maintain healthy skin throughout the monsoon season.

  • DNA Web Desk
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 27, 2022, 11:48 PM IST

Higher levels of humidity during the monsoon season can cause several skin issues. You wouldn't believe the variety of skin care products that are conveniently available in your home. Here are some natural ways to maintain healthy skin throughout the monsoon season.

1. Yogurt

Yogurt
1/4

Yogurt is a fantastic way to moisturise your body and skin. Rub ice-cold yoghurt on your body before taking a bath. For additional nutrition, you may also combine it with rose water. This will cool the skin and may also improve the tone of your skin.

Photo: Zee Media Bureau

 

2. Rose Water

Rose Water
2/4

In a spray bottle, add rose water and regular filtered water. Store it in the refrigerator. Spray the liquid on your skin whenever you feel that it is beginning to dry out. Add a spoonful of cucumber juice and a few drops of essential oil to the mixture for extra hydration.

Photo: Zee Media Bureau

 

 

3. Cucumber Ice cubes

Cucumber Ice cubes
3/4

Making cucumber juice and freezing it into ice cubes is the best home treatment. If your skin is dry, combine honey; if it's oily, include lemon juice. Apply it gently to your skin to keep it hydrated and beautiful.

Photo: Zee Media Bureau

 

4. Tomatoes

Tomatoes
4/4

Open pores can be problematic because they can make your skin appear uneven and allow bacterial growth on the epidermal layer, which can result in breakouts and acne. Rub frozen tomato halves onto your skin each day as a quick fix for your monsoon skin care regimen. Given that tomatoes are generally acidic, this will aid in sealing the pores.

Photo: Zee Media Bureau

READ | Lulo Rose: Largest pink diamond in 300 years discovered in Angola, see pics

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 404 answer: Here is the Wordle answer for July 28
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.