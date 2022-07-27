Lulo Rose: Largest pink diamond in 300 years discovered in Angola, see pics

The largest pink diamond of its kind to be found in the past 300 years was found, here are some pictures.

Pink diamonds fall under the category of "colour diamonds." They are pink for an unknown reason, but the most widely accepted theory attributes it to tear pressure during formation. The 59.6 carat Pink Star, which sold for $71.2 million at an auction in Hong Kong in 2017, is the most costly pink diamond ever sold.