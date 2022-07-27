Lulo Rose: Largest pink diamond in 300 years discovered in Angola, see pics

The largest pink diamond of its kind to be found in the past 300 years was found, here are some pictures.
Pink diamonds fall under the category of "colour diamonds." They are pink for an unknown reason, but the most widely accepted theory attributes it to tear pressure during formation. The 59.6 carat Pink Star, which sold for $71.2 million at an auction in Hong Kong in 2017, is the most costly pink diamond ever sold.
1. Lulo Rose: Largest pink diamond
The largest pink diamond of its kind to be found in the past 300 years, weighing 170 carats, was reportedly found in Angola. The "Lulo Rose" diamond was discovered at the Lulo alluvial diamond mine, according to official statement posted on the website of the Lucapa Diamond Company, which owns the mine.
Photo: Lucapa Diamond Company
2. Pink Diamond to sell through international auction
The state-owned diamond marketing firm of Angola, Sodiam, will sell the pink diamond through an international auction. Diamond production in Angola ranks among the top 10 in the world because to its mines.
Photo: Lucapa Diamond Company
3. Fifth-largest diamond discovered at Lulo mine
According to Lucapa, an Australian company, the pink diamond is the fifth-largest diamond discovered at the mine where 27 diamonds weighing 100 carats or more have been discovered.
Photo: Lucapa Diamond Company
4. Lulo alluvial diamond mine
"This record and spectacular pink diamond recovered from Lulo continues to showcase Angola as an important player on the world stage for diamond mining and demonstrates the potential and rewards for commitment and investment in our growing diamond mining industry," Diamantino Azevedo, Angola's Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas said, according to the Lucapa website.
Photo: Twitter/@angowindhoekto1 (Representational Image)
5. 404-carat clear diamond
The two biggest diamonds ever discovered in Angola, including a 404-carat clear diamond, were earlier discovered at the Lulo mine.
Photo: Lucapa Diamond Company
