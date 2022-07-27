Watch this interesting duo: Viral video of cat being teased by crow

Photo: Instagram (Screengrab)

Social media is a great place to find entertaining animal duo videos, whether it's a dog and horse playing or a monkey and cat having fun. Recently, an unique and interesting cat-and-crow duo went viral on social media. The cat, who is seated in a public park, is being teased by the crow in the trending video.

When the cat was not looking behind it, the crow appears to be sneaking up on the cat. Crow slowly begins to approach the cat from behind. When the cat turns around, the crow immediately begins to act unconcerned. After repeatedly ignoring the crow, cat suddenly becomes aggressive, pushing the bird to flee.

The post was shared on Instagram page called 'bviral' with caption that reads, "what's this crow's problem?"

The viral post have crossed over 14 lakh views and more than 46,000 likes on Instagram. One user made a hillarious comment and wrote, "The crow is trying to inform the cat about extended car warranty but too sacred". While another user commented, "It wants to steal some fur for her nest".

