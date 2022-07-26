World Hepatitis Day 2022: Date, significance of viral liver disease

File Photo

World Hepatitis Day is observed on July 28 every year to raise awareness about a serious liver disease – ‘hepatitis’. It is a liver disease which can be caused by a variety of bacteria, viruses or parasites.

While there are many ways to prevent hepatitis, there is no cure for the disease at the moment. The World Hepatitis Day is celebrated on July 28 to increase awareness about dangers of the disease and to inspire people to take action against it. The day is observed to remember the victims of hepatitis which can be caused by several viruses, including the hepatitis A virus, hepatitis B virus, and the hepatitis C virus.

World Hepatitis Day was established by the World Hepatitis Alliance in 2008. Initially, it was held on May 19 and was moved to July 28 in 2010. This happened after the World Health Assembly decided to commemorate the birthday of Baruch Samuel Blumberg, the American physician who discovered hepatitis B in 1960s.

Significance of World Hepatitis Day

The main aim of observing World Hepatitis Day is to raise awareness about hepatitis and to make people conscious of the dangers of this serious liver disease.

Hepatitis can affect people in different ways. While one person affected with hepatitis may face fatigue, stomach pain or fever, another one might not even know that he/she has hepatitis. Many people develop serious health problems, including liver failure or brain damage due to this disease.

The best way to protect yourself from hepatitis is to get vaccination. Although there is no cure for hepatitis infection, the vaccines available for hepatitis are quite effective.

Here’s how you can celebrate World Hepatitis Day

To make World Hepatitis Day a memorable day for yourself and others, you can participate or even organise community service projects and events that emphasise upon the importance of raising awareness about hepatitis.

You can read and research about the disease on various online platforms. Currently, World Hepatitis Day is celebrated in more than 190 countries.

On World Hepatitis Day 2022, the World Health Organisation aims to highlight the need to bring hepatitis care closer to the primary health facilities and communities so that people get better access to treatment.

The health organisation aims to eliminate hepatitis by 2030.