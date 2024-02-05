Why this Indian town has banned 'gobi manchurian'; know here

Twitter
Headlines

Jharkhand: JMM-led coalition govt of Champai Soren wins trust vote 47-29

Pan masala, gutka and other tobacco product makers may have to pay heft fine from April, asked to pay Rs...

All India Rank trailer: Varun Grover's directorial debut shows life of aspiring IITian, netizens say '12th Fail ke...'

Meet woman, spearheading massive family business, her parents’ net worth is Rs 52000 crore, she’s daughter of..

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test : India beat England by 106 runs, level series 1-1

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pan masala, gutka and other tobacco product makers may have to pay heft fine from April, asked to pay Rs...

All India Rank trailer: Varun Grover's directorial debut shows life of aspiring IITian, netizens say '12th Fail ke...'

Meet woman, spearheading massive family business, her parents’ net worth is Rs 52000 crore, she’s daughter of..

Who is Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari?

9 healthiest foods on Earth

8 health benefits of cherimoya (custard apple)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

All India Rank trailer: Varun Grover's directorial debut shows life of aspiring IITian, netizens say '12th Fail ke...'

India's highest paid actor quit films despite 9 blockbusters in a row, made Rs 4000 crore at box office, retired when...

Meet film director richer than Shah Rukh, Salman, Bachchans, Chopras combined; made only 6 films, secret to wealth is...

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Why this Indian town has banned 'gobi manchurian'; know here

Other Goan civic organisations, besides the Mapusa Municipal Council, have declared war on Gobi Manchurian.

article-main

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 01:08 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Food enthusiasts have long loved gobi manchurian, a fusion dish that usually consists of cauliflower florets coated in a spicy red sauce. However, according to TOI, Mapusa, a Goan city, banned the dish from booths and feasts due to worries about artificial coloring and hygiene. Another bizarre reason for banning the favourite gobi Manchurian was using dodgy sauces and washing powders as the ingredients. 

MMC chairperson Priya Mishal veers towards the first reason. "The councillors opined that such vendors operate in unhygienic conditions and use synthetic colours for making gobi manchurian and that is what has prompted us to ban the sale of this dish."

Other Goan civic organisations, besides the Mapusa Municipal Council, have declared war on Gobi Manchurian. The Mormugao Municipal Council was instructed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to limit the number of stalls selling Gobi Manchurian during the Vasco Saptah fair at the Shree Damodar temple in 2022. The FDA had raided these types of stalls before this order to reduce its pervasiveness.

Nelson Wang holds the credit for manchurian; it is said that he created this dish in 1975 in the cricket club of India in Mumbai. The original dish is created by adding a few Indian desi masalas, like garam masala, ginger, and green chilli, followed by soy sauce. The main highlight of this dish is the balls made of chicken with a deep-fried layer of cornstarch. The Gobhi Manchurian is replica of chicken manchurian with gobhi in it. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This blockbuster was rejected by Dharmendra, Dev Anand, Raaj Kumar; became breakthrough film for...

This star filmmaker was to direct Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail, Vidhu Vinod Chopra replaced him because…

Shefali Jariwala slams Poonam Pandey death hoax, reveals her father's cancer battle: 'I felt so scared...'

This superstar refused to work with Salman Khan after delivering blockbuster, rejected ensemble family drama because…

Who is Rushabh Shah? Deol family's NRI son-in-law, who got married to Dharmendra's granddaughter Nikita Chaudhary

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE