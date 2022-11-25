Search icon
Vinayak Chaturthi November 2022: Know, date, tithi, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi to worship Lord Ganesha

The Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Margashirsha month will start on November 26, 2022, at 7.28 pm and will end on November 27 at 4.25 pm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 11:05 AM IST

Vinayaka Chaturthi fast is observed on Chaturthi Tithi of every month. It is a fast dedicated to Lord Ganesha. On this day, Lord Ganesha is worshiped with rituals. This month, the Chaturthi Tithi of Agahan month i.e. Margashirsha month is falling on November 27. It is believed that fasting on Vinayaka Chaturthi brings happiness and good fortune and all the obstacles in life go away.

Vinayaka Chaturthi November 2022: Tithi timings

The Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Margashirsha month will start on November 26, 2022, at 7.28 pm and will end on November 27 at 4.25 pm. Vinayak Chaturthi fast will be observed on November 27, 2022, Sunday.

Vinayaka Chaturthi November 2022: Shubh Muhurat 

The auspicious time for worship on the day of Vinayaka Chaturthi in the month of Margashirsha will be from 11.06 am to 1.12 pm on November 27, 2022.

Vinayaka Chaturthi November 2022: Puja Vidhi 

On this day, wake up in Brahma Muhurta and take bath, etc.

After this, wear clean red or yellow coloured clothes.

Now, install the idol of Lord Ganesha by spreading yellow or red cloth on the post in the worship house.

Perform Jalabhishek of Lord Ganesh.

Now offer flowers, garlands, durva to God.

Apply vermilion tilak to Lord Ganesha.

Now offer Modak, Boondi laddoos to God.

In the end, distribute Prasad after performing Aarti.

