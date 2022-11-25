Constitution Day 2022: Here are some interesting facts about our samvidhan

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 06:35 AM IST
November 26 is a very special day in independent India. This is the day when the Constituent Assembly of the country duly adopted the present constitution. The fundamental rights given by the constitution in the country give us our rights by becoming our shield, while the fundamental duties given in it also remind us of our responsibilities. Constitution Day of India is celebrated every year on 26 November. However, the process of celebrating Constitution Day on 26 November is not very old. Until recently, 26th November was also known as National Law Day.
Constitution Day 2022: History, importance and other details of samvidhan divas
Some important facts related to the Indian Constitution
- It took a total of 2 years 11 months 18 days to prepare the Indian Constitution.
- Our constitution is the largest written constitution in the world.
- The original copy of the constitution was not typed, but these copies were written by hand.
- At present, the original copies of the Constitution are preserved inside the Library of Parliament in a box filled with helium and wrapped in flannel cloth with naphthalene balls. Each page has a gold leaf frame and the opening page of each chapter has artwork.
- The original copies of the constitution were prepared by renowned writer Prem Narayan Raizada.
- The basic structure of the Indian Constitution is based on the Government of India Act 1935.
- Our constitution, some important and essential parts have been taken from the constitution of many countries, such as fundamental rights and independent judiciary from the USA, parliamentary system from Britain and the post of President, federal government system from Canada, constitutional amendment system from Africa, fundamental duties from the Soviet Union. , Emergency provisions from Germany, Directive principles of policy from Ireland, the Republican system of governance from France and a Concurrent list from Australia etc.
- Sir Ivor Jennings had called the Indian Constitution the largest and most comprehensive constitution in the world and also said that the elaborateness of the Indian Constitution can be called its demerit and a paradise for lawyers.