Constitution Day 2022: Here are some interesting facts about our samvidhan

November 26 is a very special day in independent India. This is the day when the Constituent Assembly of the country duly adopted the present constitution. The fundamental rights given by the constitution in the country give us our rights by becoming our shield, while the fundamental duties given in it also remind us of our responsibilities. Constitution Day of India is celebrated every year on 26 November. However, the process of celebrating Constitution Day on 26 November is not very old. Until recently, 26th November was also known as National Law Day.

Constitution Day 2022: History, importance and other details of samvidhan divas

Some important facts related to the Indian Constitution