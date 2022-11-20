Utpanna Ekadashi 2022: Story, rituals, date and auspicious timing of the festival

Representational image

According to Hindu religious beliefs, all Ekadashi fasts are important, but Utpanna Ekadashi has special significance. This fast of Krishna Paksha of Margashirsha month is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is believed that whoever observes this fast, along with the present, the sins of the previous birth also get erased.

Utpanna Ekadashi 2022 will be celebrated in THESE 5 auspicious yogs tomorrow

In the scriptures, Utpanna Ekadashi is considered the first Ekadashi fast, those who want to start Ekadashi fast can start with Utpanna Ekadashi. This year Utpanna Ekadashi is falling on November 20, 2022. It is said that Goddess Ekadashi appeared from Lord Vishnu on this day. That's why this fast is also called Utishika, Prakatya and Vaitarani Ekadashi.

Auspicious time of Utpanna Ekadashi

The Ekadashi date of Krishna Paksha ofMargashirsha month will start from 10:29 am on Saturday, November 19, 2022, which will end the next day i.e. November 20 at 10:41 am. According to Udayatithi, Ekadashi fast will be observed on Sunday, November 20. The Parana of this fast will be observed the next day on November 21, 2022, Monday, between 06:48 to 08:56 in the morning.

Utpanna Ekadashi retuals

On the day of Utpanna Ekadashi, perform rituals in the morning and light a lamp of 9 lights in front of the idol or photo at night. Apart from this, light an unbroken lamp. After this chant 108 names of Lord Vishnu and Lakshmi ji. It is believed that by doing this special blessings of Goddess Lakshmi are received.

Story of Utpanna Ekadashi

In Satyuga, there was a demon named Ekh Mur Maan, who was extremely powerful and terrifying. He had defeated and chased away the deities of Vayu, Agni etc. along with Lord Indra. Being scared of the soul, all the gods reached Lord Shiva. Then Bholenath asked all the gods to go to Lord Vishnu, the lord of the three worlds. After which everyone reaches him and worships him with folded hands. The deities tell Lord Vishnu that the demons have captured the heavenly world by defeating us, and now all the deities are running hither and thither. After this, Vishnu Ji fought with the demon Mur at the request of all the gods. Vishnu ji got tired because of the war, after which he goes to rest in a cave. When he was resting, the demon Mur reaches there and secretly tries to attack Vishnu. Only then a goddess appears there and kills the demon Mur. When God wakes up after resting, he is told about the whole incident. Pleased with this, he asks the goddess to ask for a groom. Then the goddess says that whoever fasts on this date, their sins will be destroyed and they will be well. Then Lord Vishnu named the goddess as Ekadashi, which is known as Utpan Ekadashi.