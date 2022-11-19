Utpanna Ekadashi 2022 will be celebrated in THESE 5 auspicious yogs tomorrow

File Photo

The fast of Utpanna Ekadashi is observed on the Ekadashi of the Krishna Paksha of the month of Margashirsha. It is believed that by observing the fast of Utpanna Ekadashi, the sins of the previous births of humans are also destroyed. With the effect of the Utpanna Ekadashi fast, the person gets happiness, health, and freedom from the bondage of birth and death. This year the fast of Utpanna Ekadashi is going to be very special. According to the Hindu calendar, this time not one but five auspicious yogs (time) are being formed on Utpanna Ekadashi. This year Utpanna Ekadashi fast will be observed on November 20, 2022.

Utpanna Ekadashi auspicious time (Utpanna Ekadashi 2022 Vrat Muhurat)

Utpanna Ekadashi on Sunday, November 20, 2022

Ekadashi date starts - November 19, 2022, at 10.29 am

Ekadashi date ends - November 20, 2022, at 10.41 am

READ | World Children's Day 2022: History, significance and theme of this special day

Utpanna Ekadashi 2022: 5 auspicious yogs

Preeti Yoga - From sunrise to 11.04 pm

Ayushman Yoga - From 11.04 pm to 09.07 pm the next day

Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga - From 06:47 in the morning to 12:36 in the night

Amrit Siddhi Yoga - From 06:47 in the morning to 12:36 at night

Dwipushkar Yoga - From 12:36 at night to 06:48 in the morning the next day.

READ | November 2022: Here's a list of remaining Hindu festivals, bank holidays this month

Utpanna Ekadashi: Puja Vidhi

On the day of Ekadashi, wake up in the Brahma Muhurta and take a vow of fasting. After completing your daily activities, worship God, and listen to the story of Ekadashi. Avoid the company of bad deeds, sinners, and wicked people during the whole day of fasting. Apologise to Sri Hari for knowing or unknowing mistakes. Offer food to a Brahmin on the day of Dwadashi. Finish and pass your fast by donating.