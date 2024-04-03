Twitter
Lifestyle

Two Indian delicacies are among 50 best lamb dishes in the world

Recently, their social media announced the '50 Best Lamb Dishes In The World', with two exquisite Indian dishes making it to the top 30.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 04:30 PM IST

Indian cuisine has been gaining international recognition, especially through Taste Atlas rankings, a renowned food and travel guide highlighting top-rated dishes worldwide. Recently, their social media announced the '50 Best Lamb Dishes In The World', with two exquisite Indian dishes making it to the top 30. Rogan Josh and Galouti Kebab were the standout lamb delicacies, affirming their esteemed status globally.

Rogan Josh

Rogan Josh, securing the 26th position, is a fragrant lamb curry originating from the picturesque Kashmir region. Described as featuring "tender meat and a rich, vibrant red sauce derived from deseeded Kashmiri chillies" on the guide's website, Rogan Josh offers an exquisite burst of flavors. Traditionally paired with fluffy basmati rice or savory Indian flatbreads like naan, this dish holds a cherished spot in Kashmiri cuisine and has garnered admiration globally.

Galouti Kebab

Following closely at the 27th position is the melt-in-your-mouth Galouti Kebab, originating from Lucknow. This delectable dish is a testament to culinary ingenuity. Made with minced lamb slow-cooked and infused with a symphony of spices, Galouti Kebabs are known for their melt-in-your-mouth texture. Taste Atlas shares one theory about its origins, stating that "galouti" means soft, referring to a belief that Haji Mohammad Fakr-e-Alam Saheb, the dish's creator, gave it to Nawab Asad-ud-Daula, who was toothless and needed a kebab variety that required no chewing.

 

 

The top spot is claimed by Païdakia from Greece, featuring succulent lamb chops marinated in olive oil, lemon juice, and fresh herbs before being grilled to perfection. Turkey makes a strong showing with Cağ Kebab (marinated lamb on a horizontal skewer) and Döner Kebab (shredded grilled lamb) ranking second and third, respectively.

 

 

