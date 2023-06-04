Sunny Leone raises the temperature in printed swimwear, check out

Sunny Leone can travel to the Maldives for any reason, and we're happy to report that nobody is complaining.

Sunny posted images and videos from her trip to the island nation on Instagram today. It provides a glimpse of the diva having fun on the beach by showing her snorkelling, swimming, and taking a dip. See her posts from the Maldives by scrolling up.

Today, Sunny Leone shared two videos of herself having fun on the Maldives' white sand beaches on Instagram. Sunny can be seen swimming with a snorkel in the first video, and she can also be seen relaxing on the beach and taking a bath in the clear water in the second. "Snorkeling. In the water, I like to do my favourite things. Enjoy God's creations by blocking out everything, Sunny wrote in the caption for the first video. She wrote, "Beach time!!" for the second clip. View the two videos down below.

Sunny decided on a printed monokini or bathing suit for the trip to the beach. It has spaghetti straps, metallic ring closures on the front, cut-outs beneath the bust and belly, high-leg cut-outs, and a snatched silhouette to emphasise her frame. It has a black and neon green tie-dye print design.

With bold gold rings, beaded bracelets and large sunglasses with a black tint, Sunny accessorised the swimwear. Last but not least, she styled the front locks in crown braids while leaving her beach waves open in the middle. The finishing touches were fuchsia pink lips, rouged cheeks, and dewy skin.