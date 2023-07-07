Step inside Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's London home with 49 rooms spread across 300 acres, its worth...

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are one of the richest people in the world. They have three kids Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani. The family owns the second most expensive home in the world after Buckingham Palace. The Ambani family's Mumbai home is named Antilia and is located in South Bombay. Apart from Antilia, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani also own a sprawling home in London.

In April 2021, Mukesh Ambani acquired the heritage property of Stokes Park in London. Mukesh Ambani's luxurious London home was acquired for a whopping Rs 592 crore. Reliance Industries Limited stated that this huge investment would help "expand the footprint of India's famed hospitality industry globally."

Mukesh Ambani's home in London is a historic estate and earlier belonged to the King brothers - Chester, Hertford, and Witney - who have a family business and had bought this property in 1988.

cre_Trending

The heritage property of Stokes Park in London is spread across an area of 300 acres and is at a distance of close to 40 km from main London.

It comprises a five-star hotel with 49 rooms and suites and the Ambanis also plan to build a mini-hospital within the premises. The home also has a huge grass court and a bridge and a lake.

Stokes Park is also famous for two James Bond films that were shot here - Tomorrow Never Dies (in 1997) and Goldfinger (in 1964).

For the unversed, Stoke Park Estate was owned by the King Family-UK-owned International Group (IG)-which was sold to the Ambani family.

The country club was owned by the group since 1908 and in the same year, it was changed from a private home to a country club.

The Stoke Park estate is a prosperous building with more than 900 years of history.

(Photos vis magibBricks.com)

READ | 10 superfoods to increase stamina