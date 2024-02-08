Propose Day 2024: WhatsApp messages, wishes to share with your beloved

Here is a list of WhatsApp messages, statuses, and wishes to share with your loved ones.
As love takes the front seat, all those in love have once again commenced their journey to celebrate the V-Week of love proceeding to the finale with Valentine's Day. The 'V-Week' starts with Rose Day and on the second day comes the 'Propose Day'.
Propose Day is celebrated on February 8. This day is believed to be very special as on this day, lovers confess their love and commitment to one another. While most couples prefer to celebrate this day together, some live apart and can only share their love through words via social media.
For all those couples, here is a list of WhatsApp messages, statuses, and wishes to share with your loved ones.
Propose Day 2024: WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes
- Loving you has made me become a better person. I want to grow old with you. Happy Propose Day!
- I loved you yesterday, I love you today, and I will love you tomorrow. I promise to be with you forever. Happy Propose Day.
- I knew you were my soulmate from the day I first met you. Thanks for coming into my life and making it beautiful. Happy Propose Day.
- You have seen my imperfections and insecurities and still chose to be with me. I will love you always. Happy Propose Day.
- You are the music in my life. You make all the mundane things beautiful. Your laugh is like a symphony that I can never get enough of. Happy Propose Day, my love.
- Today, I promise you a lifetime of never-ending love and togetherness. Happy Propose Day.
- I promise to cherish and love you forever. I promise to fill your life with happiness and stay by your side in times of difficulties. I love you. Happy Propose Day.
- I want to welcome you into my life with wide open arms. You make my life meaningful and beautiful. Happy Propose Day.
- You have seen my imperfections and insecurities and still chose to be with me. I will love you always. Happy Propose Day.