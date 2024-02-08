Propose Day 2024: WhatsApp messages, wishes to share with your beloved

Here is a list of WhatsApp messages, statuses, and wishes to share with your loved ones.

As love takes the front seat, all those in love have once again commenced their journey to celebrate the V-Week of love proceeding to the finale with Valentine's Day. The 'V-Week' starts with Rose Day and on the second day comes the 'Propose Day'.

Propose Day is celebrated on February 8. This day is believed to be very special as on this day, lovers confess their love and commitment to one another. While most couples prefer to celebrate this day together, some live apart and can only share their love through words via social media.

For all those couples, here is a list of WhatsApp messages, statuses, and wishes to share with your loved ones.

Propose Day 2024: WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes