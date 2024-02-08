Propose Day 2024: WhatsApp messages, wishes to share with your beloved

Twitter
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Balochistan blasts on eve of Pakistan elections

Sunny Deol breaks silence on rumours of Gadar 3 and Border 2: 'It has been...'

Rs 240 crore Airbus to Rs 451 crore necklace: Things Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani give as gifts

Kevin Pietersen's 'MS Dhoni in my pocket' remark gets befitting response from Zaheer Khan

Meet girl who has won Rs 3.32 crore in prize money, she is not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, NIT

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Propose Day 2024: From Jaane Tu Ya Jaane to Jannat, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposals

Sunny Deol breaks silence on rumours of Gadar 3 and Border 2: 'It has been...'

Rs 240 crore Airbus to Rs 451 crore necklace: Things Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani give as gifts

Meet man who owns private jets, over 300 luxury cars, private army

Teams to play most ODI matches

10 superfoods to fulfil your vitamin A needs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Bobby Deol performs viral Jamal Kudu step, Sunny Deol, Abhay Deol pose together at their niece's wedding

In pics: Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra celebrate 100 days of 12th Fail in theaters with real life IPS Manoj Sharma

Rose Day 2024: Bollywood actresses in outfits inspired by queen of flowers

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Sunny Deol breaks silence on rumours of Gadar 3 and Border 2: 'It has been...'

Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Actress Neha Singh is making waves in Indian entertainment industry

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Propose Day 2024: WhatsApp messages, wishes to share with your beloved

Here is a list of WhatsApp messages, statuses, and wishes to share with your loved ones.

article-main

Kajari Goswami

Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 06:05 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As love takes the front seat, all those in love have once again commenced their journey to celebrate the V-Week of love proceeding to the finale with Valentine's Day. The 'V-Week' starts with Rose Day and on the second day comes the 'Propose Day'. 

Propose Day is celebrated on February 8. This day is believed to be very special as on this day, lovers confess their love and commitment to one another. While most couples prefer to celebrate this day together, some live apart and can only share their love through words via social media. 

For all those couples, here is a list of WhatsApp messages, statuses, and wishes to share with your loved ones. 

Propose Day 2024: WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes

  • Loving you has made me become a better person. I want to grow old with you. Happy Propose Day!
  • I loved you yesterday, I love you today, and I will love you tomorrow. I promise to be with you forever. Happy Propose Day.
  • I knew you were my soulmate from the day I first met you. Thanks for coming into my life and making it beautiful. Happy Propose Day.
  • You have seen my imperfections and insecurities and still chose to be with me. I will love you always. Happy Propose Day.
  • You are the music in my life. You make all the mundane things beautiful. Your laugh is like a symphony that I can never get enough of. Happy Propose Day, my love.
  • Today, I promise you a lifetime of never-ending love and togetherness. Happy Propose Day.
  • I promise to cherish and love you forever. I promise to fill your life with happiness and stay by your side in times of difficulties. I love you. Happy Propose Day.
  • I want to welcome you into my life with wide open arms. You make my life meaningful and beautiful. Happy Propose Day.
  • You have seen my imperfections and insecurities and still chose to be with me. I will love you always. Happy Propose Day.
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kiran Rao denies commenting on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's films, asks him to talk 'man to man' with Aamir Khan: 'I wish...'

Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur bless with a baby boy, couple says 'we are bursting with joy'

Aamir Khan says he is ready to work again, wants to do 'age-appropriate' romantic films: 'Can't become an...'

Man turns heads by purchasing foldable house for Rs 21 lakh from Amazon, details here

Migrant worker from Punjab shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Bobby Deol performs viral Jamal Kudu step, Sunny Deol, Abhay Deol pose together at their niece's wedding

In pics: Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra celebrate 100 days of 12th Fail in theaters with real life IPS Manoj Sharma

Rose Day 2024: Bollywood actresses in outfits inspired by queen of flowers

Propose Day 2024: From Jaane Tu Ya Jaane to Jannat, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposals

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE