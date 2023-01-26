Planning a trip to Maldives? Know all about must-visit beaches in the island nation

File Photo

Maldives, located in the Indian Ocean, is one of the most preferred destinations as of now. Maldives is a people favourite not only for newlyweds looking to go on their honeymoon but also for people who are beach lovers and enjoy their time by crystal clear water.

Maldives is the perfect island nation to visit if one is looking to relax and soak up the good times. Maldives has a lot to offer, right from remote lagoons to world-class resorts. The island nation is also home to wildlife including dolphins and turtles.

READ | Know possible reasons why your dog is coughing, home remedies to treat it

If you have a trip to Maldives planned or are planning a trip, check this list of the best beaches in Maldives to visit.

One of the most popular beaches in the Maldives is Kaafu Atoll which is located in the northern part of the country. Kaafu Atoll is a hub for several activities, including water sports. The island is well-known for its sunset views.

Another great beach you can visit is Maafushi which is located in the South Male Atoll. Maafushi is well-known for its white sand beaches and clear water. Maafushi also has several bars and restaurants to enjoy the nightlife.

READ | Meet world's most 'kanjoos' crorepati, who eats cat food, never buys anything new to save money

Two other places which should be a must-visit in your itinerary are Thulusdhoo, located in the northeast part of the country's capital, Malé, and Hulhumale, in the south of North Malé Atoll.

Another great beach in the Maldives is Dhigurah island, one of the inhabited islands of Alif Dhaal Atoll. Here you can find whale sharks.

There are many other exotic and beautiful places to visit in the Maldives including Biyadhoo, Dhiffushi, Fuvahmulah, and Hithadhoo.