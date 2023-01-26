Meet world's most 'kanjoos' crorepati, who eats cat food, never buys anything new to save money

File Photo

A 51-year-old woman describes herself as the 'world's most stingy millionaire'. The millionaire woman, identified as Aimee Elizabeth, is a resident of Las Vegas in the United States. Aimee says that she never buys anything new and sometimes eats cat food to keep her expenses low.

While Aimee's assets are worth more than Rs 40 crore she has a fixed monthly budget and she does not spend even a single rupee outside this budget. Reports state that Aimee's total net worth is Rs 43 crore but she is very stringent about spending money.

Aimee says that she has fixed a monthly budget of Rs 80,000 for herself and she does not like to spend more than that. She also describes many tricks she follows that help her save money.

For example, she does not keep her water heater on even for an extra minute. It is the same with other electronic appliances in the house. Due to this, she saves a lot of money every month. The house where Aimee lives belongs to her ex-husband. The cleaning of the house is still done by the ex-husband so Aimee doesn't even have to spend money on this.

In a TV show, Aimee revealed the most bizarre way of saving money. She said that sometimes she eats cat food too. Aimee also admitted that she has fed cat food to her guests as well. She buys loose stuff instead of canned goods so that it is cheaper. Aimee maintains that though her habits might feel strange to some people, she doesn't care about that as it helps her save money.



According to the Daily Star report, Aimee is a successful real estate investor, author, and business consultant. She has also participated in TLC's reality show in which she revealed all the aspects related to her life.