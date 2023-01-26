Optical illusion: Only 3% people can spot hidden rabbit in THIS pic

Image credit: Fresherslive

New Delhi: There are numerous optical illusions on the internet. These optical illusions are images that deceive your brain and challenge your observation skills. Some of them will leave you scratching your head or rubbing your eyes as you try to solve them. The three types of optical illusions are cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions. The allure of optical illusions is that they capture your attention and compel you to solve them.

Here's a 5-second challenge to find the hidden rabbit in this optical illusion image in honour of the holidays. Can you find the rabbit hidden in the image? Individuals with sharp eyesight will notice the rabbit within seconds. The key to solving this one is to carefully examine the image. For those who couldn't find the hidden rabbit, here's the solution