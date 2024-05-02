Photos of ISRO's Vikram and Pragyan resting on moon's surface go viral

The recent images were captured by orbiting at altitudes of 60-65 kilometers, providing an improved perspective of the rover and lander. Chandrayaan-3 achieved a successful landing on the lunar south pole on August 23, 2023.

Isro, the Indian Space Research Organisation, recently captured stunning high-resolution images of the Chandrayaan-3 lander, Vikram, and the Pragyan rover settled on the lunar surface. These images, captured on March 15, 2024, and processed by independent researcher Chandra Tungathurthi, reveal unprecedented detail compared to earlier images shared by Isro after the historic landing on August 23, 2023.

The new images were obtained from a reduced altitude of about 65 kilometres, resulting in a remarkable resolution of approximately 17 centimetres per pixel. This is a significant improvement over the initial post-landing images captured at a standard altitude of 100 kilometres, with a resolution of 26 centimetres per pixel.

The enhanced clarity offers a vivid glimpse of the Pragyan rover, India's first lunar rover to explore near the south pole of the Moon.

Isro's capability leap is evident in its ability to capture the Moon's surface at unprecedented resolution levels of 16-17 centimetres by lowering its orbit to 60-65 kilometres, significantly closer than the usual 100-kilometre orbit.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission achieved a historic milestone for India, landing successfully on the lunar south pole on August 23, 2023. This marked India as the fourth country to softly land a spacecraft on the Moon, following the Soviet Union, the United States, and China.

During its 14-day mission, the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover conducted numerous experiments, significantly contributing to our understanding of the lunar environment and laying the groundwork for future space exploration endeavors.

Chandra expressed his excitement in witnessing Isro's expanding capabilities in his blog alongside the images, highlighting the organization's impressive advancements in lunar exploration.