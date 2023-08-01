Panchak August 2023: Know date, time, significance, more here

Panchak will be observed between August 2 to 6 and all important details of the inauspicious time.

Panchak will be observed from Wednesday (August 2). This day is the Pratipada date of the Krishna Paksha of the Sawan month. All auspicious occasions will be put on hold between Pratipada and Panchami Tithi i.e., between August 2 and 6.

As per the Hindu religion, Panchak is considered an inauspicious time. Hence, people refrain from performing any auspicious works during this time.

Hindu people believe that when the moon stays in either Pisces or Aquarius for five days, this time is considered Panchak. Panchak is made up of five Nakshatras consisting of Dhanishtha, Purvabhadrapada, Shatabhisha, Uttarabhadrapada and Revati Nakshatra.

In the month of August, the Panchak of Adhikamas starts on August 2.

Panchak will begin on August 2, Wednesday from 11:26 pm till August 6, at 1.43 pm. This Panchak is starting on Wednesday. Panchak which started on Wednesday is not considered inauspicious.

