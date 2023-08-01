This Bharatanatyam dancer lost leg at 16, performed with rubber leg; worked with Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan in hit films

Sudha Chandran is one of the most famous classical dancers across the country, who overcame a massive tragedy to become the leading Bharatanatyam dancer in India.

India only has a handful of famous classical dancers, who have taken the art form to a global level to represent the culture of the country. One of these successful classical dancers is Sudha Chandran, India’s leading Bharatanatyam performer who has also acted in several Bollywood films.

Sudha Chandran is one of the most renowned Bharatanatyam dancers in the country, but she had to overcome a major tragedy during her teenage years to achieve the fame and recognition she has earned today.

Chandran was born in a middle-class family and had a passion for dance at a very young age. Her parents supported her dreams, and Sudha started training as a Bharatanatyam dancer at the age of 8. However, a major tragedy hit her in the form of a car accident.

At the age of 16 while in Tamil Nadu, Sudha Chandran was in a tragic car accident that left her severely injured. After initial treatment of the wounds, the doctors discovered that she had a gangrene infection in her right leg and it had to be amputated.

Terming this as the toughest time of her life, Sudha Chandran lost her leg and seemingly her dream of becoming a professional dancer. She was later fitted with a prosthetic rubber leg, through which she gained some mobility and was able to walk by herself.

After taking a gap of two years, Sudha Chandran started dancing with a prosthetic leg. She soon gained professional acclaim and started performing worldwide, in UK, US and across Europe, dancing beautifully despite her disability.

Chandran, who has emerged as one of the top Bharatanatyam dancers in India, has now starred in her own biopic called Mayuri as well as Naache Mayuri. She also starred in multiple hit Bollywood films such as Thaanedaar, Shaadi Karke Phas Yaar, and Malamaal Weekly.

Sudha Chandran has starred in films alongside Bollywood superstars Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Jeetendra and many others throughout her accomplished career. She is one of the richest classical dancers in India, with a net worth over Rs 30 crore.

