Headlines

ED raids Hero Motocorp chairman Pawan Munjal as part of money laundering probe

Manipur violence: Elderly woman walked 20 km after her house burnt down, hid in jungles to save Kuki daughter-in-law

How Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023 can make film pirates pay fines of up to Rs 30 crore

Indian Army implements common uniform for Brigadier and above ranks

This Bharatanatyam dancer lost leg at 16, performed with rubber leg; worked with Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan in hit films

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Zee National Achievers' Award 2023: DMCL CEO in conversation with content creator Shubham Gaur

ED raids Hero Motocorp chairman Pawan Munjal as part of money laundering probe

Manipur violence: Elderly woman walked 20 km after her house burnt down, hid in jungles to save Kuki daughter-in-law

Health benefits of Imli (Tamarind)

Health benefits of Avocado

10 Superfoods to boost immunity

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Zee National Achievers' Award 2023: DMCL CEO in conversation with content creator Shubham Gaur

DNA test of the childhood of innocents in Manipur

DNA: 'Signs' found in the campus, what is the real 'history' of Gyanvapi?

How Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023 can make film pirates pay fines of up to Rs 30 crore

Bollywood actor with biggest flops has cost producers Rs 1000 crore; and it's not Mithun, Ajay, Govinda, or Aamir

OMG 2 producer Ajit Andhare breaks silence on if Akshay Kumar-starrer is being delayed due to 20 cuts suggested by CBFC

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

This Bharatanatyam dancer lost leg at 16, performed with rubber leg; worked with Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan in hit films

Sudha Chandran is one of the most famous classical dancers across the country, who overcame a massive tragedy to become the leading Bharatanatyam dancer in India.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 12:47 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India only has a handful of famous classical dancers, who have taken the art form to a global level to represent the culture of the country. One of these successful classical dancers is Sudha Chandran, India’s leading Bharatanatyam performer who has also acted in several Bollywood films.

Sudha Chandran is one of the most renowned Bharatanatyam dancers in the country, but she had to overcome a major tragedy during her teenage years to achieve the fame and recognition she has earned today.

Chandran was born in a middle-class family and had a passion for dance at a very young age. Her parents supported her dreams, and Sudha started training as a Bharatanatyam dancer at the age of 8. However, a major tragedy hit her in the form of a car accident.

At the age of 16 while in Tamil Nadu, Sudha Chandran was in a tragic car accident that left her severely injured. After initial treatment of the wounds, the doctors discovered that she had a gangrene infection in her right leg and it had to be amputated.

Terming this as the toughest time of her life, Sudha Chandran lost her leg and seemingly her dream of becoming a professional dancer. She was later fitted with a prosthetic rubber leg, through which she gained some mobility and was able to walk by herself.

After taking a gap of two years, Sudha Chandran started dancing with a prosthetic leg. She soon gained professional acclaim and started performing worldwide, in UK, US and across Europe, dancing beautifully despite her disability.

Chandran, who has emerged as one of the top Bharatanatyam dancers in India, has now starred in her own biopic called Mayuri as well as Naache Mayuri. She also starred in multiple hit Bollywood films such as Thaanedaar, Shaadi Karke Phas Yaar, and Malamaal Weekly.

Sudha Chandran has starred in films alongside Bollywood superstars Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Jeetendra and many others throughout her accomplished career. She is one of the richest classical dancers in India, with a net worth over Rs 30 crore.

READ | World's most expensive divorce is worth Rs 600000 crore, who were the couple? Details inside

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Aditya Roy Kapur breaks silence on viral pics with rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday, says 'it's good that I am...'

Pakistan: 40 killed, over 200 injured in blast during political rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Honda Elevate SUV production begins in India ahead of September launch

Sonu Nigam birthday: The singer has received his only National Film Award for this song

WhatsApp chats, personal information of users in India at risk, hackers using this app to target

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE