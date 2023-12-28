Meet woman with 'world's biggest' lips, she is not done yet, now plans to...

Expressing her desire to stand out and embrace eccentricity, Ivanova emphasized her distinctiveness rather than aspiring to mirror any particular celebrity.

Andrea Ivanova, self-proclaimed owner of the 'world's biggest lips,' celebrated this year's Christmas by gifting herself yet another round of fillers. The 28-year-old influencer from Bulgaria has made a tradition of treating herself to new fillers every festive season, tallying up over 26 injections and spending a substantial £19,000 (Rs 20 lakh) on her cosmetic endeavors so far.

Born in Sofia, Bulgaria, in 1997, Andrea pursued her education at the St Kliment Ohridski School, University of Sofia, focusing on German philosophy with a keen interest in language development, as noted by Yahoo News. Her journey into cosmetic procedures commenced when she was merely 22. In 2018, she diligently scouted a dozen clinics to ensure she found the right fit. By 2019, she had already undergone 15 lip injections.

Expressing her desire to stand out and embrace eccentricity, Ivanova emphasized her distinctiveness rather than aspiring to mirror any particular celebrity. "I like my lips now more than before and I feel very good and very happy with them because, according to me, with bigger lips I look prettier," she shared.

In addition to her lip enhancements, Andrea has opted for surgeries to augment her bust size and alter the shape of her chin and jawline, aiming to elongate her face. Her current ambition is to secure the title of having the world's largest cheeks. "I also have a silicone bust, 600 cubic meters of silicone on the breast, a total of 1,200 cubic meters. I also wear more makeup, I like heavy dark and glamorous makeup, artificial hair, and large eyelashes," Ivanova disclosed.

Openly enthusiastic about her love for "aesthetic procedures," she considers it her favorite pursuit. However, Ivanova's family remains concerned about the potential fatal consequences of her numerous beauty enhancements. Despite their worries, she remains unfazed by criticisms on social media or the prospect of her lips getting even larger. Her online bio proudly declares her possession of the "biggest lips in the world," and she plans to continue these annual beauty rituals.