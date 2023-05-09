Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Meet Malti Chahar, sister of CSK star who has over 1 million followers on Instagram

Malti Chahar remains very active on social media. She often shares photos on Instagram and has a massive following.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 09, 2023, 06:46 PM IST

Meet Malti Chahar, sister of CSK star who has over 1 million followers on Instagram
Who is Malti Chahar? She was in De De Pyar De, Vellapanti etc.

Deepak Chahar plays for the Chennai Super Kings. He once took a hatrick in a T-20 international cricket match. He is an all-rounder.

In 2023, Deepak Chahar was bought by CSK for Rs 14 crore.

He is an all-rounder.

His sister is a model and an actor.

Her name is Malti Chahar. She remains very active on social media. She often shares photos on Instagram and has a massive following.

Last year, she appeared on a show called Ishq Pashmeena. However, this was not her first film.

She was in De De Pyar De, Vellapanti etc.

She also appeared in web series' and advertisements.

She also contested in Miss India 2014 and was the second runner ups.

She was born on November 15, 1991.

She is older than Deepak. She did her schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya. She later completed her engineering. Her father is a retired air force officer.

She has over 1 million subscribers on Instagram.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ishani Chahar, the beautiful wife of Punjab Kings spinner Rahul Chahar
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
In pics: SS Rajamouli launches Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's NTR 30, claps first shot
Nysa Devgan enjoys royal stay at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace; poses with Orhan Awatramani, other friends
Bull Riding to Big Wave Surfing, take a look at 6 most dangerous sports in the world
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Deepthi Narkuti, Hyderabad girl hired for record-breaking package by Microsoft, her salary is...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.