Meet Malti Chahar, sister of CSK star who has over 1 million followers on Instagram

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 09, 2023, 06:46 PM IST

Who is Malti Chahar? She was in De De Pyar De, Vellapanti etc.

Deepak Chahar plays for the Chennai Super Kings. He once took a hatrick in a T-20 international cricket match. He is an all-rounder.

In 2023, Deepak Chahar was bought by CSK for Rs 14 crore.

He is an all-rounder.

His sister is a model and an actor.

Her name is Malti Chahar. She remains very active on social media. She often shares photos on Instagram and has a massive following.

Last year, she appeared on a show called Ishq Pashmeena. However, this was not her first film.

She was in De De Pyar De, Vellapanti etc.

She also appeared in web series' and advertisements.

She also contested in Miss India 2014 and was the second runner ups.

She was born on November 15, 1991.

She is older than Deepak. She did her schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya. She later completed her engineering. Her father is a retired air force officer.

She has over 1 million subscribers on Instagram.