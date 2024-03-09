Meet Krystyna Pyszkova, Miss World 2024, model-turned-law student who teaches underprivileged kids

Miss World 2024 winner, Krystyna Pyszkova, is a Czech model and beauty queen who is also advocating for sustainable development and she's also working as a volunteer at the Sonta Foundation, Tanzania.

The 71st edition of Miss World 2024 got its winner, Czech Republic's Krystyna Pyszkova. The beauty pageant returned to India for 28 years, and Krystyna beat 111 contenders and she was crowned with the title by Miss World 2022 winner, Karolina Bielawska of Poland.

Miss World 2024 winner, Krystyna Pyszkova is a Czech model and beauty queen who is also advocating for sustainable development through education. The 5’11” tall beauty is based in Prague, Czech Republic, Pyszková, and represented the Czech Republic in Miss World.

Krystyna Pyszkova went to Gymnázium Třinec in Třinec, Czech Republic. She is studying law at Charles University in Prague and business administration at MCI Management Center Innsbruck in Innsbruck, Austria. Krystyna Pyszkova is also working as a volunteer at the Sonta Foundation in Tanzania, she teaches English to underprivileged children.

Krystyna's journey to Miss World began in 2022, by winning Miss Czech Republic 2022 on May 7, 2022. Krystyna joined Elite Model Management in London, England, United Kingdom on May 31, 2022. Later, Krystyna visited Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on February 20, 2023. On December 13, 2023, Krystyna visited Planters Elementary School in Cainta, Rizal, Philippines.

Krystyna turned 25 on January 19, 2024.

On March 9, 2024, Krystyna represented the Czech Republic at Miss World 2024 and competed against 111 other candidates at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India, and won the reputed title.

About Miss World 2024

The much-anticipated grand finale was held at the Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai. Karan Johar hosted the big night. The competition, themed “Beauty with a Purpose,” featured 112 contenders from around the world vying for the coveted title. While Krystyna became the winner, Yasmina Zaytoun of Lebanon was crowned the First Runner-Up at the beauty pageant by Karolina. India's representative, Karnataka's 22-year-old Bharatnatyam dancer, Sini Shetty was bested by Miss Lebanon who made it to the Top 4. The mega event was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, and several celebs, including Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Munawar Faruqui, Priyanka Chahar, and Ankit Gupta were among the attendees.