Mauni Amavasya 2024: Know date, puja timings, rituals and significance

Mauni Amavasya 2024: Maghi Amavasya, also known as Mauni Amavasya, is a significant Hindu observance honoring ancestors and predecessors in the month of Magha, marked by the absence of the moon. Devotees worship Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva along with their ancestors, performing rituals and observing Mauni Vrat. Activities include Pitru Dosha puja, offering Arghya to Lord Surya, and taking a sacred dip in the Ganga. Acts of charity and organizing pujas are encouraged, aiming for peace and tranquility while addressing Pitru Dosha concerns.

Mauni Amavasya 2024: Date and timings

This year, Mauni Amavasya, a significant festival, falls on Friday, February 9, 2024. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the shubh muhurat and puja are as follows:

Amavasya tithi begins - 08:02 AM on February 09, 2024

Amavasya tithi ends - 04:28 AM on February 10, 2024

Significance of Mauni Amavasya

Mauni Amavasya holds great religious significance for Hindus. On this day, rituals like Hawan, Pitru Dosha Puja, and Pind Daan are performed to honor ancestors. However, events like marriage, engagement, mundan, and griha pravesh are avoided. The term "Mauni" signifies silence, and devotees observe silence (mauna vrata) for spiritual elevation. Taking a holy dip in rivers, particularly the Ganga, is considered highly auspicious on this day.

Mauni Amavasya 2024 puja rituals