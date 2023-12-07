Headlines

'When the world is....': Gautam Gambhir's cryptic post after heated altercation with S Sreesanth in LLC

Pushpa actor Jagadeesh Prathap Bhandari arrested after junior artiste he allegedly harassed dies

The Archies Twitter review: Netizens hail Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda's debut, but call film Zoya Akhtar's 'weakest work'

Virat Kohli not in BCCI's scheme of things for T20Is, Ishan Kishan being looked at No.3: Report

'If there's a threat, we will...': India on Khalistani terrorist Pannun's threats, Pak terrorist killing

8 Indian snacks that do not increase cholesterol level

7 benefits of doing push-ups

Most expensive ODI bowler for each team

Make your toes warmer with these woolen slippers on Amazon

Stay fashionable and cozy with these winter slippers available on Amazon. Hurry and grab the deal now.

DNA Web Desk

Dec 07, 2023, 06:16 PM IST

As the season is changing so it will be a challenge for us to walk without our blanket. Whatever we will be touching will be turning freezing. So Amazon has come up with its best woolen slippers that will make a different look as well as keep you warmer. Here we have shortlisted some of the few woolen slippers that you shouldn't miss. Check them out quickly.

Drunken slipper for women

Buy Drunken slipper exclusively on Amazon

* This material has been chosen is made with duability and comfort. It's  thickened sole has been designed to abrosrb shocks

* It will improve your blood circulation as it will be massaging your tissues and muscles, which helps in reducing the pain 

Adorazone unisex slipper

Buy Adorazone unisex slipper featuring at Amazon

* It's plum color will make a different look and will keep warm throughout the day

Richmen slipper

Buy Richmen slipper featuring at Amazon

* Grab this latest and stylish pair of slippers that will provide comfort for all ages. 

* The slippers soft plush sleeve is incredible and the cashmere- like knit upper holds your feets in the right place

VIRITAZ Slippers

Buy VIRITAZ Slippers exclusively on Amazon

* A excellant cushioning properties that will give you a supportive and comfortable base

* They are avaialble in various sizes that will give you a wide variety

