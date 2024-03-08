Mahashivratri 2024: Quotes, wishes, WhatsApp greetings, Facebook messages to celebrate the spirit of Lord Shiva

Mahashivratri 2024: WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, SMS quotes to wish your loved ones on the occasion of the holy festival of Mahashivratri

Mahashivratri 2024: Mahashivratri is the auspicious and holy occasion when devotees offer their prayers to please the divine Lord Shiva and seek his blessings for a fruitful and blessed life.

Every year, Maha Shivratri is celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva, who is the 'creator,' 'preserver,' and 'destroyer.'

While devotees indulge in different customs and rituals to celebrate the festival, in this digital age, it has become very easy to wish Happy Mahashivratri to friends, and family through WhatsApp, Facebook status, SMS, and other social media apps. Here are some Happy Mahashivratri quotes to wish your loved ones on this auspicious, holy day.

Mahashivratri 2024: WhatsApp messages, Facebook status, SMS quotes to wish your loved ones on the occasion of the holy festival of Mahashivratri

1. May Lord Shiva shower his benign blessing to you and your family. May happiness and peace surround you. Happy Maha Shivratri

2. May the blessings of Lord Shiva be with you always. Happy Mahashivratri 2024!

3. May all your prayers be answered on this Mahashivratri and may Lord Shiva bless you with happiness, good fortune, and prosperity.

4. May lord shiva shower his blessings on you and your family. May you be surrounded by his eternal love and strength Happy Maha Shivratri 2024!!!!.

5. Shiv Ki Shakti, Shiv Ki Bhakti, Khushi Ki Bahar Mile,Ki Shakti, Shiv Ki Bhakti, Khushi Ki Bahar Mile, Shivratri Ke Paavan Avsar Par Aapko Zindagi Ki Ek Nayi Shuruaat Mile..Happy Maha Shivratri!

6. Shiv ki mahima aparampar! Shiv karte sabka udhar, unki kripa aap par sada bani rahe, aur bhole shankar aapke jivan me, khushi hi khushi bhar de. OM NAMAH SHIVAY

7. May lord shiva bless us with a happy and peaceful life with noble wisdom. May there be peace in every home! Happy Maha Shivratri..

8. Bhole ki leela mein mujhe doob jane do, Shiv ke charno mein shish jhukane do, Aaj hai shivratri mere bhole baba ka din, Aaj ke din mujhe bhole ke geet gane do.

9. Wishing you all a very happy Mahashivratri, God bless you all with lots and lots of happiness, Your wishes will be accomplished!!

10. Om Namah Shivay! May the blessings of Lord Shiva remain with you throughout your life.