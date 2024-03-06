Maha Shivratri 2024: Is Maha Shivratri on March 7 or 8? Date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, history, significance

Maha Shivratri 2024: Maha Shivratri, an auspicious Hindu festival, is celebrated annually in late winter across India, Nepal, and the West Indies with grandeur and reverence. This occasion marks the onset of the impending summer season and holds significant cultural and spiritual importance. Translating to 'the great night of Shiva', Maha Shivratri honors Lord Shiva, with diverse narratives surrounding its origin and significance varying among different communities and regions. According to legend, it is believed that on this sacred night, Shiva performs his celestial dance, known as the 'tandav'.

Maha Shivratri 2024 Date:

This year, the auspicious festival will be celebrated on March 8.

Maha Shivratri 2024 Puja time:

According to Drik Panchang -

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins = 09:57 pm on March 08, 2024

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends = 06:17 pm on Mar 09, 2024

Nishita Kaal Puja Time = 12:07 am to 12:56 am, March 09

On March 09, Shivaratri Parana Time = 06:37 am to 03:29 am

Maha Shivratri 2024 Rituals:

Devotees wake up early, take a ritual bath, and visit Shiva temples. They offer prayers, milk, water, and Bilva leaves to Lord Shiva's idol. Fasting throughout the day is common, broken only after the nightlong vigil. Special pujas and recitation of Shiva mantras are performed. Devotees engage in meditation and chant Om Namah Shivaya. Some stay awake all night, participating in bhajans and religious discourses. It's believed that observing these rituals with devotion brings blessings, spiritual upliftment, and absolution of sins. The day signifies the triumph of good over evil.

Maha Shivratri 2024 History and Significance:

Maha Shivratri, celebrated in 2024, honors Lord Shiva in Hindu culture. It marks the day of his marriage to Goddess Parvati. Devotees fast and offer prayers to seek his blessings for happiness and prosperity. Legend says it's the day when Lord Shiva performed his heavenly dance, Tandav. It symbolizes the cycle of creation, preservation, and destruction. Observing this day with devotion is believed to cleanse sins and bestow spiritual enlightenment. It's a time for introspection and spiritual awakening, reminding us of the eternal power of Lord Shiva and the importance of righteousness in life.