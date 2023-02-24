Search icon
IRCTC affordable Tirupati Balaji Darshan tour package including food and accommodation, check details and ticket price

IRCTC Tirupati Balaji Darshan: The tour will commence on March 31 and will continue till April 2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 03:00 PM IST

IRCTC affordable Tirupati Balaji Darshan tour package including food and accommodation, check details and ticket price
File photo

Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati temple is one of the most famous temples in India. The Balaji temple is also the world's richest Hindu temple. IRCTC, a subsidiary of Indian Railways, has released a tour package for Tirupati Balaji from Trivandrum. The tour will commence on March 31 and will continue till April 2. 

The tour includes Confirmed to & fro train journey in Sleeper Class, Road transfers accomodation and meals. 

The package also includes:

Seeghra Darshan Tickets of Lord Balaji at Tirumala
Normal darshan tickets of Sri Kalahasti Temple.
Tour Escort - for the entire journey.
Tour Guide - for Tirupati darshan only.
Travel Insurance.

Package Name & Code: Tirupati Balaji Darshan

Duration of the package: 02 Nights / 03 Days   

Destination Covered: Tirumala, Kalahasti Temple & Padmavati Temple

Travelling Mode: Train No. 17229(Onward ) and Train No.  17230 (Return)

Single Occupancy: Rs.8,770/-

Double Occupancy: Rs.7,100/-

Triple Occupancy: Rs.7,000/-

