IRCTC affordable Tirupati Balaji Darshan tour package including food and accommodation, check details and ticket price

Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati temple is one of the most famous temples in India. The Balaji temple is also the world's richest Hindu temple. IRCTC, a subsidiary of Indian Railways, has released a tour package for Tirupati Balaji from Trivandrum. The tour will commence on March 31 and will continue till April 2.
The tour includes Confirmed to & fro train journey in Sleeper Class, Road transfers accomodation and meals.
The package also includes:
Seeghra Darshan Tickets of Lord Balaji at Tirumala
Normal darshan tickets of Sri Kalahasti Temple.
Tour Escort - for the entire journey.
Tour Guide - for Tirupati darshan only.
Travel Insurance.
Package Name & Code: Tirupati Balaji Darshan
Duration of the package: 02 Nights / 03 Days
Destination Covered: Tirumala, Kalahasti Temple & Padmavati Temple
Travelling Mode: Train No. 17229(Onward ) and Train No. 17230 (Return)
Single Occupancy: Rs.8,770/-
Double Occupancy: Rs.7,100/-
Triple Occupancy: Rs.7,000/-
