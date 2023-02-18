IRCTC Northeast India tour package: From Cherrapunjee, Guwahati to Shillong; check details of ticket price, dates

Freepik

IRCTC, a subsidiary of Indian Railways, has released a brand-new travel package to encourage travel to India's North East. The duration of the tour is five nights and six days. The destinations covered in this package are Shillong, Cherrapunjee, Mawlynnong, Kaziranga and Guwahati. The tour will commence on March 26 and will continue till March 31, 2023.

The name of this tour package is 'Wonders of Assam & Meghalaya Ex Bengaluru'. The travellers will be provided Air tickets by Air Asia Airlines in Economy Class (Bengaluru-Guwahati-Bengaluru).

The package also includes:

5 Nights of hotel accommodation with Breakfast and Dinner

Shillong (03 Nights), Kaziranga (1Night) and Guwahati (1Night).

Transfers and sightseeing by Tempo Traveller as per the tour itinerary.

Services of IRCTC Tour Escort.

Travel Insurance

Driver Allowance, Toll, parking and all applicable taxes for the above services.

Package Details

Package Name: Wonders of Assam & Meghalaya Ex Bengaluru

Destination Covered: Shillong, Cherrapunjee, Mawlynnong, Kaziranga and Guwahati

Travelling Mode: Flight

Airport/Departure Time: Bengaluru at 08.25Hrs

Frequency/Tour Date: 05N/6D - 26.03.2023

Hotel at Shillong: Hotel Landmark Hills or similar

Hotel at Kaziranga: LA Vue Resort or similar

Hotel at Guwahati: Hotel Mayflower or similar

Package Cost per Person:

For Single occupancy: Rs.42,520 /-

For Double occupancy: Rs.35,620 /-

For Triple occupancy: Rs.33,700 /-

The package can be booked through the official website of IRCTC, and further information can be obtained by calling 8595931291.