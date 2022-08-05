'I am Onir and I am gay': Director who transformed Hindi cinema shares his story

Photo: File

Award-winning director, Onir who is responsible for bringing pathbreaking films like 'My brother Nikhil' to the silver screen pens a memoir with sister Irene Dhar Malick sharing various accounts of his personal life.

Taking back to his childhood days in Bhutan, Onir paints a picture of his life in the foreign land that he thought was his forever home, until the Bhutanese government decided otherwise.

Coming from a humble family where choosing a 'secured' profession is encouraged, Onir's passion for filmmaking probably started growing roots during his Bhutan days.

The passion grew even stronger when young Onir moved to Kolkata to pursue higher education in comparative literature and took a few film classes at Chitrabani Film School. He graduated from Jadavpur University in 1989 but left before getting his post-graduate degree when he received a scholarship to study films in Berlin.



It was during a time that his father had moved to Kolkata and was struggling to secure a job, and his mother was ill. For any ordinary person, these would seem, like reasons enough to let go of a dream that almost seemed far-fetched. Path-breaking films like ‘My brother Nikhil’ at a time when LGBTQ was criminalised do not come from ordinary people.

The book also offers an inside into how an outsider with absolutely no connections to the Hindi film industry made his way into the famous Bollywood.

With the motto, equality is non-negotiable, Onir went on to create many films voicing the issues of the LGBTQ community. His extraordinary films like ‘My brother Nikhil’, ‘I am’, ‘Shaab’, and more won him a lot of national and international acclaim.

