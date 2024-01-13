Headlines

Happy Lohri 2024: Top 20 WhatsApp messages, wishes and quotes to share with your friends, family

Here are a few wishes you can send to your loved ones on this Lohri.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 10:21 AM IST

(Image by Freepik)
Lohri is a popular festival in India, particularly in the northern states, that is primarily observed by Sikhs and Hindus. The celebration marks the beginning of harvest season and the ripening of winter crops. 
This is the season to rejoice in the harvest's abundance, sing by the flickering bonfire, and feel the warmth of love chase away the chill of winter.

Here are a few wishes  you can send to your loved ones on this Lohri.

1) Let's toast Lohri 2024, a festival that honors fresh starts and envelops us in a melody of radiant optimism and joy.

2)May the Lohri hearth burn away all the bad things in your lives and bring you benefits, love, and happiness. Happy  to Lohri!

3) May the joy and prosperity of the Lohri festival surround you and your family.

4)May the Lohri spark, small but powerful, start a positive fire in your heart. Let it burn brightly, driving out the darkness and illuminating your path with a joyful, hopeful glow. May this fire lead the way for you to an abundantly happy and successful new year. Happy Lohri!

5)I hope the bonfire of warmth and unity brightens your life as you celebrate Lohri with your loved ones. Happy Lohri!

6) This Lohri, may the sound of laughter and the glow of the bonfire help you create lifelong memories. Happy Lohri!"

7) May your Lohri be brimming with the warmth of love and the sweetness of gur. Happy Lohri!

8) A happy Lohri to you! May the festival of Lohri bring new opportunities to you.

9)Now that Lohri has arrived, it's time to start over. Happy Lohri 2024!

10) I wish all of you a joyful and love-filled Lohri. Happy Lohri!

