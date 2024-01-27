Twitter
February 2024 festival calendar: Magha Amavasya to Basant Panchami; check full list

The major festivals during this month include Basant Panchami and Magha Purnima.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 27, 2024, 10:54 PM IST

According to the Hindu calendar, the month of February will begin with the Shashthi Tithi of Magha Krishna Paksha and the Chitra Nakshatra. Its conclusion will be marked by the Panchami Tithi of Phalguna Krishna Paksha and the Swati Nakshatra. It is noteworthy that this year, the month of February will consist of 29 days. The major festivals during this month include Basant Panchami and Magha Purnima. Additionally, there are several other fasts and festivals throughout February. Let's take a look at the complete list.

February Festival 2024 List:

  • February 6, 2024, Tuesday: Shattila Ekadashi
  • February 7, 2024, Wednesday: Pradosh Vrat (Krishna Paksha)
  • February 8, 2024, Thursday: Masik Shivaratri
  • February 9, 2024, Friday: Magha Amavasya
  • February 13, 2024, Tuesday: Kumbh Sankranti
  • February 14, 2024, Wednesday: Basant Panchami, Saraswati Puja
  • February 20, 2024, Tuesday: Jaya Ekadashi
  • February 21, 2024, Wednesday: Pradosh Vrat (Shukla Paksha)
  • February 24, 2024, Saturday: Magha Purnima Vrat
  • February 28, 2024, Wednesday: Sankashti Chaturthi

People born in February have a unique charm in their personalities, drawing everyone towards them. They are tender-hearted individuals who often take small matters to heart. Those born in February are always ready to help others, and their compassionate nature makes them susceptible to facing various challenges in life. Despite being emotionally sensitive, they confront difficulties head-on and emerge victorious in the end.

 

 

 

