Explicit clip of woman masturbating at Chinese IKEA store goes viral; company pledges to strict security

A video of a woman masturbating in a Chinese IKEA store has gone viral on social media.

The two-minute clip shows the unidentified woman wearing just a white shirt as she pleasures herself in various sections of the store.

After the video went viral, the Ikea said to be 'more careful' and pledged stricter security.

'We resolutely oppose and condemn this kind of behaviour, and immediately reported it to the police in the city of the suspected store,' IKEA said in a statement as reported by AFP, without revealing the name of the branch.

As per the report in AFP, the uncensored footage of the video have been removed from Chinese social media, the Swedish company's response to the clip gained nine million views.

IKEA on Saturday said that it would take "even more careful security and public cleanliness measures" and encouraged all customers to "browse stores in an orderly and civilised way".

The identity of the woman and the person who filmed it has not been revealed.

Netizens also pointed out that nobody is wearing face masks in the video, suggesting it was filmed before the coronavirus outbreak which brought China to a standstill from late January.

Chinese citizens can face up to 10 days’ administrative detention for deliberate public nudity, while those who upload and disseminate obscene content online face up to 15 days’ detention and a maximum fine of 3,000 yuan, or just under $425, the AFP said.