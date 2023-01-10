Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Experience the grandeur of Makar Sankranti: Top places in India to celebrate this vibrant festival

Places to experience vibrant Makar Sankranti celebrations in India.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 09:52 AM IST

Experience the grandeur of Makar Sankranti: Top places in India to celebrate this vibrant festival
Experience the grandeur of Makar Sankranti: Top places in India to celebrate this vibrant festival

Sankranti, also known as Makar Sankranti, is a Hindu festival celebrated in various parts of India. It marks the transition of the sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn, and is traditionally celebrated with colorful kites, sweets, and other festive activities. Here are a few places in India where you can experience grand Sankranti celebrations:

Gujarat: Sankranti is a major festival in Gujarat, and it is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fanfare. The state is known for its vibrant kite-flying festivals, and on Sankranti, the skies are filled with colorful kites of all shapes and sizes. The festival is also marked by traditional dance and music performances, and the streets are filled with food stalls selling sweets and other treats.

Tamil Nadu: Sankranti is known as Pongal in Tamil Nadu, and it is a four-day festival celebrated with great fervor. The festival is marked by the cooking of traditional dishes such as sweet pongal and vadai, and the streets are adorned with colorful decorations. The festival is also marked by bull-taming contests, where brave participants try to tame fierce bulls as a test of their strength and courage.

Also read: Winter pneumonia prevention: Tips for keeping respiratory illness at bay

Andhra Pradesh: Sankranti is a major festival in Andhra Pradesh, and it is celebrated with a variety of traditional activities. The festival is marked by the making of colorful rangolis, or floor designs, and the cooking of traditional dishes such as payasam and chakkara pongal. The festival is also marked by bull-taming contests, and the streets are filled with music and dance performances.

Maharashtra: Sankranti is a major festival in Maharashtra, and it is celebrated with a variety of traditional activities. The festival is marked by the flying of colorful kites, and the streets are filled with food stalls selling sweets and other treats. The festival is also marked by traditional dance and music performances, and the celebration of the festival extends into the night with bonfires and other festive activities.

Bihar: Sankranti is a major festival in Bihar, and it is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fanfare. The festival is marked by the flying of colorful kites, and the streets are filled with food stalls selling sweets and other treats. The festival is also marked by traditional dance and music performances, and the celebration of the festival extends into the night with bonfires and other festive activities.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
FIFA World Cup 2022: Check out gorgeous WAGs of World Cup bound players
Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal's wife is no less than a filmy beauty, see PICS
Who is Raashii Khanna? 5 unknown facts about Yodha star who made her Bollywood debut with Madras Cafe
In Pics | 'Violent blast' kills six, injures several in Turkey’s Istanbul
Virat Kohli vs Cristiano Ronaldo: 6 similarities between two legends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Moscow-Goa flight makes emergency landing in Jamnagar after bomb threat
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.