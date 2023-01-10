Experience the grandeur of Makar Sankranti: Top places in India to celebrate this vibrant festival

Sankranti, also known as Makar Sankranti, is a Hindu festival celebrated in various parts of India. It marks the transition of the sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn, and is traditionally celebrated with colorful kites, sweets, and other festive activities. Here are a few places in India where you can experience grand Sankranti celebrations:

Gujarat: Sankranti is a major festival in Gujarat, and it is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fanfare. The state is known for its vibrant kite-flying festivals, and on Sankranti, the skies are filled with colorful kites of all shapes and sizes. The festival is also marked by traditional dance and music performances, and the streets are filled with food stalls selling sweets and other treats.

Tamil Nadu: Sankranti is known as Pongal in Tamil Nadu, and it is a four-day festival celebrated with great fervor. The festival is marked by the cooking of traditional dishes such as sweet pongal and vadai, and the streets are adorned with colorful decorations. The festival is also marked by bull-taming contests, where brave participants try to tame fierce bulls as a test of their strength and courage.

Andhra Pradesh: Sankranti is a major festival in Andhra Pradesh, and it is celebrated with a variety of traditional activities. The festival is marked by the making of colorful rangolis, or floor designs, and the cooking of traditional dishes such as payasam and chakkara pongal. The festival is also marked by bull-taming contests, and the streets are filled with music and dance performances.

Maharashtra: Sankranti is a major festival in Maharashtra, and it is celebrated with a variety of traditional activities. The festival is marked by the flying of colorful kites, and the streets are filled with food stalls selling sweets and other treats. The festival is also marked by traditional dance and music performances, and the celebration of the festival extends into the night with bonfires and other festive activities.

Bihar: Sankranti is a major festival in Bihar, and it is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fanfare. The festival is marked by the flying of colorful kites, and the streets are filled with food stalls selling sweets and other treats. The festival is also marked by traditional dance and music performances, and the celebration of the festival extends into the night with bonfires and other festive activities.