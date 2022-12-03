Espresso coffee vs cappuccino, know the difference

Representational image

Coffee is not just an addiction. Rather, it has become the lifestyle of today's world. When you wake up in the morning, you want coffee. If you nap during the day, you need coffee. If you want to make a friend feel special, give him coffee.

Let's check your coffee craze today. Do you know the difference between espresso and cappuccino? Or a Caffe Latte and Espresso Macchiato? If your answer is no then don't worry, here we are going to tell you everything that confuses you about different types of coffee.

Know the difference between these different types of coffee today:

Espresso: It is considered to be the purest form of coffee. All the types of coffee in the world are prepared from this. It is the most liked in the world. It is slightly bitter and hard on the test. Some people also call it black coffee. Espresso powder is mixed in this coffee.

Cappuccino: This type of coffee is definitely available in every coffee shop. It is made by adding milk and chocolate syrup separately to espresso coffee. It is very different from espresso coffee in taste.

Cafe Latte: In this type of coffee, three times more milk is added than in espresso coffee. That's why if the amount of milk is more in this coffee, it turns white. Along with this, the amount of sugar is also kept a little more in it. If it is eaten with cookies and pastries, the taste increases.

Irish Coffee: Irish Coffee is also very famous among coffee drinkers. A little whiskey, espresso powder and sugar are used to make it.

Indian Filter Coffee: Indian filter coffee is produced in some areas of South India. It is made by grinding dry coffee leaves. It is also prepared like other coffee by adding milk and sugar.